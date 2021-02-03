Unification Trading Up 17.8% This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Unification has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $51,750.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.47 or 0.00903200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.23 or 0.04648008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

