Rotten Market Capitalization Reaches $237,986.09 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $237,986.09 and approximately $9,446.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 77.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.63 or 0.00908108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048643 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.38 or 0.04657896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 56,976,125 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

