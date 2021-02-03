Garner Asset Management Corp Has $6.77 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 3.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

