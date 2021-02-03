Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 2,852 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

