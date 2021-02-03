Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,500 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 40,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

