Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 6,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

