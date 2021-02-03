Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price at $115.00

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,359. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,207 shares of company stock worth $8,773,214. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Raymond James by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.