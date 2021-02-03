Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGDDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

MGDDY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 383,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,096. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

