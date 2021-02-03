BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $213.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $437,252.53 and approximately $213.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 136.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041229 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.