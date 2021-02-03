Hegic (HEGIC) Hits Market Cap of $103.26 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Hegic has a market capitalization of $103.26 million and $5.53 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00139707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00245846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00062742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038127 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

