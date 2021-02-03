Analysts Set Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $122,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,799. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

