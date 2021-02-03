American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research firms recently commented on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,284. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
