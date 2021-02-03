American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,284. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,864 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 772,711 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 715,791 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 280,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 240,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

