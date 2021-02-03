SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,158. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

