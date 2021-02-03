Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.72. 58,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,712. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

