Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Shares Gap Down to $0.88

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.80. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 36,110 shares trading hands.

LXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$158.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

