Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.48. Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 13,925 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$80.60 million and a PE ratio of -14.24.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.