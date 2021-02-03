Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 130,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.