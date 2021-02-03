Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

XLG stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $294.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.20.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

