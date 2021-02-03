Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.01. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 934,310 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

