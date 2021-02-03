CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $9.30. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 69,486 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

