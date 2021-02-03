Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Update

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.2 days.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Obayashi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS OBYCF remained flat at $$9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Obayashi has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

