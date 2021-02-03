Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Decreases By 28.9%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 460.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

