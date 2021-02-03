Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Drops By 27.8%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.77. 7,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,524. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.27.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

