BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

MCA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,155. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.15.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

