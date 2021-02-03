Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.65. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,370. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

