MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,894. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

