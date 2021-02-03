Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
