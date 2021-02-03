Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

