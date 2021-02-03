Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

