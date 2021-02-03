StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 675 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,882. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

