Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 5,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,644. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.