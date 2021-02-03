StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

ADI stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. 25,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

