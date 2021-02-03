CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 478,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 182,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.85. 34,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

