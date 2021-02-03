CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. 34,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.