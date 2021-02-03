Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $120.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

