Short Interest in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Increases By 14.5%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 400,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,563 shares of company stock worth $4,483,883. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of QTRX stock remained flat at $$74.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.