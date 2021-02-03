Populous Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.01 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005000 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $97.91 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $335.10 or 0.00911200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048373 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.42 or 0.04642760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

