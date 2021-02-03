Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,331 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $10,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 142,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $137.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.