Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $436,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of SUSC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

