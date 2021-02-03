QANplatform Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $431.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $895,391.24 and $431.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00052298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00139761 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00066323 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00245592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00038116 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

