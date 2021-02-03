Qtum (QTUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $573.44 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $360.58 million and $573.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00010045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,128,760 coins and its circulating supply is 97,609,340 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

