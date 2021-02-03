Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $194.50 million and $28.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00030198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00259971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

