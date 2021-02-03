TRON (TRX) Market Cap Tops $2.43 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. TRON has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002202 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.