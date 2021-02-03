Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $230.60

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,814 shares of company stock worth $10,160,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.38. 9,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.61 and its 200-day moving average is $218.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -922.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $314.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

