AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 21,165 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.79 on Wednesday. 3,044,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

