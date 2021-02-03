Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of MIC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,626. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $11.00 dividend. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

