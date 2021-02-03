TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,262. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.