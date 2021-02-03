salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.84. 44,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.