Givaudan’s (GVDBF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan stock remained flat at $$4,079.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,082.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,152.10. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,748.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

