AMG National Trust Bank Has $703,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $217.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.74. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

