AMG National Trust Bank Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,043.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

